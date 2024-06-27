Gehlot Urges BJP to Fund Urban Employment

In a significant appeal, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the BJP-led government in Rajasthan to disburse funds earmarked for job guarantee schemes to support the urban poor. Gehlot emphasized that the withholding of these funds severely impacts the employment of thousands of urban families.

Gehlot pointed out that his administration had introduced the Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee Act, ensuring 125 days of employment through schemes like MGNREGA in rural areas and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in cities. The Act also provides a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, and single women, with an annual increment of 15 percent.

While the BJP government continues to disburse pensions to over 88 lakh beneficiaries due to this legislation, Gehlot criticized the current administration for halting funds for the urban employment scheme. He reiterated on X that the lack of funds is jeopardizing the livelihood of many urban needy families and called for immediate action.

