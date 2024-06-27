Left Menu

Gehlot Urges BJP to Fund Urban Employment

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the BJP government in Rajasthan to release funds for the job guarantee scheme to provide employment to urban poor. Gehlot highlighted that the withholding of funds affects lakhs of urban families relying on the scheme for employment.

Gehlot pointed out that his administration had introduced the Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee Act, ensuring 125 days of employment through schemes like MGNREGA in rural areas and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in cities. The Act also provides a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, and single women, with an annual increment of 15 percent.

While the BJP government continues to disburse pensions to over 88 lakh beneficiaries due to this legislation, Gehlot criticized the current administration for halting funds for the urban employment scheme. He reiterated on X that the lack of funds is jeopardizing the livelihood of many urban needy families and called for immediate action.

