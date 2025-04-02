Bogus Lieutenant Colonel Arrested for Fraudulent Job Scheme

A 28-year-old man posing as a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army has been arrested for defrauding a family of more than Rs 8 lakh with false promises of government jobs, a local official confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, Sumit Singh from Delhi's Uttam Nagar, produced counterfeit Army documents and donned a Lieutenant Colonel's uniform complete with badges and stamps to mislead his victims, according to police sources.

Identified by police as a repeat offender in similar fraud schemes in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Singh allegedly issued fake recruitment letters under the Ministry of Defence's name. A 30-year-old woman advocate filed a case in Gulabi Bagh Police Station, leading to his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)