Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Calls for Urgent Reforms in MGNREGA and NSAP

A parliamentary panel has raised concerns about delays in wage payments under MGNREGA and called for NSAP reforms. Issues include declining MGNREGA budget, inadequate pensions under NSAP, and implementation inefficiencies in welfare programs. Recommendations include revising payment structures, enhancing fund allocation, and leveraging technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:04 IST
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Urgent Reforms in MGNREGA and NSAP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent report, a parliamentary panel highlighted critical issues plaguing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and called for urgent reforms in the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). Concerns over delayed wage payments and declining budget allocations were underscored, affecting rural workers' livelihoods and financial assistance for vulnerable groups.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj noted significant implementation hurdles, including insufficient pension rates under NSAP, inadequate grievance mechanisms, and administrative delays. Recommendations include revising the wage and pension structures to account for inflation and ensuring seamless fund disbursement through technological integration and simplified processes.

The panel's broader analysis revealed inefficiencies in direct benefit transfer programs, particularly in areas with weak banking infrastructure. It urged the government to enhance beneficiary outreach and leverage mobile banking and biometric verification to streamline authentication and reduce exclusion errors, ultimately strengthening welfare support systems for remote communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025