Parliamentary Panel Calls for Urgent Reforms in MGNREGA and NSAP
A parliamentary panel has raised concerns about delays in wage payments under MGNREGA and called for NSAP reforms. Issues include declining MGNREGA budget, inadequate pensions under NSAP, and implementation inefficiencies in welfare programs. Recommendations include revising payment structures, enhancing fund allocation, and leveraging technology.
- Country:
- India
In a recent report, a parliamentary panel highlighted critical issues plaguing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and called for urgent reforms in the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). Concerns over delayed wage payments and declining budget allocations were underscored, affecting rural workers' livelihoods and financial assistance for vulnerable groups.
The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj noted significant implementation hurdles, including insufficient pension rates under NSAP, inadequate grievance mechanisms, and administrative delays. Recommendations include revising the wage and pension structures to account for inflation and ensuring seamless fund disbursement through technological integration and simplified processes.
The panel's broader analysis revealed inefficiencies in direct benefit transfer programs, particularly in areas with weak banking infrastructure. It urged the government to enhance beneficiary outreach and leverage mobile banking and biometric verification to streamline authentication and reduce exclusion errors, ultimately strengthening welfare support systems for remote communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Boosts Social Security with New Pension Installment
Federal Judge Halts Data Access to Protect Social Security Privacy
Rural Challenges: Navigating Social Security Changes in West Virginia
Social Security Agency Scandal: Privacy Breach and Legal Setback
Federal Judge Blocks Musk's Team from Accessing Social Security Data