Parliamentary Panel Calls for Urgent Reforms in MGNREGA and NSAP

In a recent report, a parliamentary panel highlighted critical issues plaguing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and called for urgent reforms in the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). Concerns over delayed wage payments and declining budget allocations were underscored, affecting rural workers' livelihoods and financial assistance for vulnerable groups.

The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj noted significant implementation hurdles, including insufficient pension rates under NSAP, inadequate grievance mechanisms, and administrative delays. Recommendations include revising the wage and pension structures to account for inflation and ensuring seamless fund disbursement through technological integration and simplified processes.

The panel's broader analysis revealed inefficiencies in direct benefit transfer programs, particularly in areas with weak banking infrastructure. It urged the government to enhance beneficiary outreach and leverage mobile banking and biometric verification to streamline authentication and reduce exclusion errors, ultimately strengthening welfare support systems for remote communities.

