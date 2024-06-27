"Like old wine in new bottle...": Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes President's joint address

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asadudddin Owaisi on Thursday criticized President Droupadi Murmu's joint address, stating that there was nothing "new" in the address and that it was like "old wine in a new bottle". Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "In the entire address, there was no mention of minorities or unemployment. US State Secretary Antony Blinken said yesterday that there has been an increase in hate speech in India and religious places of minorities are getting demolished."

He further said that there was nothing "new" in the address. "There was nothing new in the address, it was like an old wine in a new bottle...Re-NEET should have been done. There are paper leaks everywhere. They are playing with the lives of 25 lakh youth and their families..." said the AIMIM MP.

President Droupadi Murmu, earlier today, addressed the joint session of the Parliament and criticized the imposition of 'emergency' in 1975 under the Congress government led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers," said the president while addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament.

President Murmu further assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget. "A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country," she said.

"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," President Murmu added. Speaking on the row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam 2024, the President said that the government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty.

"It is a continuous effort of the government to ensure that the youth of the country gets adequate opportunity to display their talent. My government is committed to a fair investigation of the recent incidents of paper leaks as well as stringent punishment for the guilty. Even before this, we have seen paper leaks in different states. Rising above partisan politics, a nationwide concrete solution is needed for this. Parliament has formed a strict law against irregularities in examinations", she said. Meanwhile, the President's address has triggered reactions from the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to gain cheap applause by making the President deliver a speech filled with lies. "Modi Ji is trying to gain cheap applause by making the Honorable President speak lies, which the people of India have already rejected in the 2024 elections," Kharge wrote on his official account on 'X'.

He further criticized the President's address asserting that it was scripted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which appeared as an attempt by him to reject the public mandate. "Listening to the President's address written by the Modi government felt like Modi Ji is trying every possible way to deny the public mandate. The mandate was against him because the people of the country rejected his slogan of "crossing 400" and kept the BJP away from the figure of 272," Kharge said in a post on X. (ANI)

