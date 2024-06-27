Modi Introduces Third Consecutive Term Cabinet in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his council of ministers in Rajya Sabha, marking his third consecutive term. The introduction was met with applause, with notable leaders like J P Nadda and Sonia Gandhi present. The session followed President Droupadi Murmu's joint parliamentary address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant entry in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, introducing his council of ministers amid resounding applause and desk-thumping.
This marked Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister, a milestone being recognized after six decades. The introduction followed a similar event in Lok Sabha after the Speaker's election.
In a spirited session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar formally presented Modi, triggering widespread acclaim. Leader J P Nadda, Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among the prominent figures in attendance. The 264th session commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's joint parliamentary address, whose text was also presented in the House.
