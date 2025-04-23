Congress party unequivocally condemns terror attack in Pahalgam, it is a cowardly act: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:11 IST
