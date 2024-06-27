Left Menu

Opposition Bloc Unites to Confront NEET and Political Vendetta Issues in Parliament

The INDIA opposition bloc plans to address the NEET issue and political vendetta against opposition leaders in Parliament. A meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence saw leaders decide on filing adjournment notices and planning protests. Key concerns include unemployment, price rise, and misuse of central agencies.

Updated: 27-06-2024
The INDIA opposition bloc has strategically planned to confront the NEET issue and allegations of political vendetta in Parliament on Friday. In a decisive meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, floor leaders agreed to file adjournment notices across both houses.

Opposition members are set to raise the stakes by arranging a protest on Monday morning, just ahead of parliamentary proceedings, against the perceived misuse of central agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) targeted at leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Beyond the immediate NEET concerns, the opposition is unified on broader issues such as unemployment, price rises, and institutional breakdowns. The bloc is further demanding the appointment of a deputy speaker from the opposition, with discussions to nominate a candidate from parties like Congress, SP, TMC, or DMK expected soon.

