Odisha CM Majhi Engages with National Leaders on Key Issues

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and several Union Ministers in New Delhi. He discussed state-related issues, seeking support and guidance for Odisha’s financial stability and development. This visit includes planned meetings with key ministers over a three-day tour.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:15 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi engaged with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi on Thursday. 'Today, I had the privilege of meeting the Honorable President and pride of Odisha soil, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi,' Majhi posted on X.

The Chief Minister also had a crucial discussion with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about various state-related concerns. Majhi expressed his gratitude for her persistent support and guidance, aiming for financial stability and prosperity for Odisha under her leadership.

As part of his inaugural visit to New Delhi, Majhi further met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida. The three-day tour, which commenced on Wednesday, includes meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

