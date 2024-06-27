Heated Debates Await in Parliament After President's Address
BJP leader Anurag Thakur will move a Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, with PM Modi responding on July 2. In Rajya Sabha, Sudhanshu Trivedi will move the motion, with the PM set to respond on July 3. The session will feature sharp debates, including issues like paper leaks and Emergency imposition.
BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is poised to present the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion on July 2.
In a strategic move in Rajya Sabha, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi will present the motion, with the Prime Minister anticipated to address the house on July 3. Following parliamentary convention, both houses will adopt separate motions thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
This parliamentary session, the first since the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, promises heated debates. Hot topics include paper leaks in exams, with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan likely to intervene on the NEET-UG issue. Additionally, the imposition of Emergency in 1975 will escalate discussions, following President Droupadi Murmu's remarks labeling it as a 'biggest and darkest' chapter. Expect fierce exchanges as opposition members may propose amendments to the Motion of Thanks. The session is scheduled to conclude on July 3.
