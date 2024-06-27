Left Menu

Heated Debates Await in Parliament After President's Address

BJP leader Anurag Thakur will move a Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, with PM Modi responding on July 2. In Rajya Sabha, Sudhanshu Trivedi will move the motion, with the PM set to respond on July 3. The session will feature sharp debates, including issues like paper leaks and Emergency imposition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:27 IST
Heated Debates Await in Parliament After President's Address
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is poised to present the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion on July 2.

In a strategic move in Rajya Sabha, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi will present the motion, with the Prime Minister anticipated to address the house on July 3. Following parliamentary convention, both houses will adopt separate motions thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

This parliamentary session, the first since the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, promises heated debates. Hot topics include paper leaks in exams, with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan likely to intervene on the NEET-UG issue. Additionally, the imposition of Emergency in 1975 will escalate discussions, following President Droupadi Murmu's remarks labeling it as a 'biggest and darkest' chapter. Expect fierce exchanges as opposition members may propose amendments to the Motion of Thanks. The session is scheduled to conclude on July 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024