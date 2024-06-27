Pakistan to Counter US Resolution on Election Rigging Allegations

Pakistan declared on Thursday its intention to counteract a US Congress resolution that criticized the nation's general elections on February 8 and cited claims of rigging.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, addressing the National Assembly, revealed the government's plan to introduce a counter-resolution in Parliament with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval. 'We must show our sovereignty, we must show our unity, we must show that we mean business,' Dar asserted.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has prepared a draft resolution that will be shared with the opposition, urging unity and a decisive stance against the US resolution. The resolution is set to be passed following the conclusion of the 2024-25 budget debate.

Previously, the Foreign Office responded to the US resolution, claiming it showed a lack of understanding regarding Pakistan's political and electoral processes. The US resolution, passed by an overwhelming majority, called for an investigation into election interference or irregularities in Pakistan's 2024 elections and emphasized the importance of democratic participation.

The resolution also highlighted past allegations of rigged general elections, notably by former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI party, which faced significant hurdles, forcing candidates to run independently without their signature bat symbol.

