Trump's Paris Climate Accord Criticism: A 1 Trillion Dollar Rip-off?

Former US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy over the Paris Climate Accord, branding the 2015 global agreement as a ''rip-off'' that would have allegedly cost the United States USD 1 trillion. Trump made these claims during a heated 90-minute presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden, where various critical issues were discussed, including the state of the economy and climate change.

Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive 2024 candidate, steadfastly defended his 2017 decision to withdraw from the accord, arguing that significant contributors to global carbon emissions like China, India, and Russia were not financially contributing, leaving the US to bear the brunt of the financial burden. He maintained that the agreement was disadvantageous to American workers.

Contrary to Trump's claims, a CNN report indicated that the US never contributed USD 1 trillion to international climate finance. While developed nations missed their collective goal until 2022, President Biden has pledged USD 11.4 billion annually, although the committed funds have yet to fully materialize. This debate underscores ongoing disputes over climate policy and international financial responsibilities.

