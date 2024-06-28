Biden vs. Trump: Debate Misinformation and Fact-Checks

In their first debate of the 2024 election, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hurled accusations and presented a series of misleading and false assertions. Trump inaccurately described the January 6 Capitol attack as minor and unofficially sanctioned by the police, while also overstating the economic success during his administration.

Biden, inclined towards exaggerations rather than outright falsehoods, misstated the cost changes of insulin and Trump's remarks about disinfectants for treating COVID-19. In another claim, Biden misrepresented Trump's economic policies on taxes and regulations.

The debate was marked by significant distortions of facts, underlining the need for thorough fact-checking as both candidates tried to shape voter perceptions ahead of the upcoming election.

