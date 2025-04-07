AI-Generated Misinformation Sparks Legal Battle in Telangana

The Telangana government on Monday brought a pressing issue before the High Court, alleging the misuse of AI-generated content to spread misinformation about a contentious 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli. The disputed land, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, is currently at the center of a legal storm.

During a hearing led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, legal representatives revealed the use of fabricated AI-generated audio and visual material. This misinformation is claimed to hinder the government's efforts to develop an IT hub on the property, sparking student protests.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken serious note of these allegations, directing officials to probe the source of the misleading content. With a case pending on April 24, the situation remains tense as land ownership claims are disputed in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)