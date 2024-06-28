Power Struggle in Karnataka: Seers Advocate for Veershaiva-Lingayat Ministerial Influence
A day after a Vokkaliga seer urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign for his deputy D K Shivakumar, a prominent Veershaiva-Lingayat seer advocated for ministers from his community. The seer emphasized the decisive role of Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes in Congress forming the government and called for their political inclusion.
- Country:
- India
A significant political development has emerged in Karnataka. A day after a Vokkaliga seer publicly pressed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down in favor of his deputy, D K Shivakumar, another influential religious leader has weighed in. On Friday, a prominent seer from the Veershaiva-Lingayat community urged that ministers from his faction should be prioritized if there's a change in the chief ministerial post.
Srisaila Jagadguru Channa Siddharama Panditaradhya Swamiji underscored the importance of Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes in securing a Congress victory. He stated, 'If additional deputy CM posts are created, ministers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community should be given priority. Their experience and influence are invaluable for the government.'
Earlier, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji had championed Shivakumar's elevation to CM at an event commemorating Bangalore's founder. Currently, there is rising demand within the Siddaramaiah cabinet for three additional deputy CMs from Veershaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities, highlighting the growing factionalism within the Congress setup in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dr. Naresh Trehan Honored as a 'Legendary Coronary Surgeon' by Global Congress
Argentina: Clashes erupt between police, anti-govt protesters as Congress debates reform bill
Congress Critiques Modi Over Persistent Inflation Issues
Congress Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over Anti-Priest Remarks in Goa
Congress Gears Up for Assembly By-Elections: A United Front Against BJP's 'Money Power'