Assam CM Rebukes Nalbari DC Over Extravagant Cabinet Meal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reprimanded Nalbari district commissioner for providing an overly elaborate lunch during a cabinet meeting, despite instructions for a simple vegetarian meal. The CM emphasized the need for adherence to directives in future meetings, highlighting previous public attention on such elaborate arrangements.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:33 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reprimanded Nalbari district commissioner, Varnali Deka, for serving an overly elaborate lunch during a state Cabinet meeting on Thursday, contravening directives for a simple vegetarian meal.

Sarma voiced his displeasure, stating, 'Despite repeated instructions, the elaborate arrangement was made with too many items.'

Local media reported that the menu included various vegetarian dishes as well as fish and meat prepared with local ingredients.

Previously, public attention on such elaborate arrangements during outside-Dispur Cabinet meetings prompted Sarma to call for basic provisions to align the government closer to the people.

