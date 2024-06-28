Naresh Chauhan Defends CM Sukhu's Friend-Centric Governance Amid BJP Criticism

Naresh Chauhan, the media adviser to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday, defended the chief minister's decision to extend benefits to his friends who stood by him during tough times.

Addressing the media, Chauhan questioned the BJP's repeated jibes about a 'government of friends', asking whether adversaries should instead be favored in the government. BJP leaders have consistently criticized Sukhu for rewarding his friends with cabinet positions and significant postings, dubbing it a 'mitro ki sarkar' (government of friends).

Chauhan argued there was nothing wrong in Sukhu's approach and indicated that such practices would continue. Despite taking office 15 months ago with a considerable debt of Rs 75,000 crore, he highlighted ongoing developmental efforts. He praised Sukhu's leadership during last year's monsoon disaster and criticized 'Operation Lotus'—BJP's alleged attempt to overthrow the Congress government. Chauhan accused some ambitious Congress members of aiding BJP's efforts, mentioning that several MLAs did not return after bypolls and attributing the need for byelections to the maneuvering of three billionaires who had aligned with BJP.

Chauhan's remarks come amid a political landscape where the BJP holds 27 seats compared to Congress' 38 in the 68-member assembly. He challenged Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur's intentions of becoming the chief minister, hinting at improved democratic processes and reduced horse-trading as a result of recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)