West Bengal Oath-Taking Stalemate: TMC MLAs Protest Assembly Procedures
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has sought Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention in resolving the impasse over the oath-taking of two newly elected TMC MLAs. The MLAs insist on being sworn in the Assembly House, amid concerns about Raj Bhavan's safety following molestation allegations.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has reached out to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to resolve ongoing issues with the oath-taking ceremony of two newly elected TMC MLAs. The legislators staged a two-day sit-in demanding their swearing-in happen inside the Assembly House, ignoring Governor C V Ananda Bose's invitation to Raj Bhavan.
The controversy deepened when the Raj Bhavan condemned suggestions that women feel unsafe visiting the Governor's House. They urged public figures to avoid misleading and defamatory statements. A Raj Bhavan employee had previously accused the Governor of molestation, accusations which Bose robustly denies.
The Speaker also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for intervention. Despite several high-profile TMC members joining the protest, the standoff continues, with the swearing-in ceremony unresolved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Clash at Raj Bhavan: Suvendu Adhikari Blocked Amid Tensions
Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose orders on-duty personnel of Kolkata Police to immediately vacate Raj Bhavan premises: Official.
West Bengal Governor Orders Kolkata Police to Vacate Raj Bhavan
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari along with post-poll violence victims meet Governor at Raj Bhavan
West Bengal Governor Evicts Police From Raj Bhavan