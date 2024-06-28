Left Menu

West Bengal Oath-Taking Stalemate: TMC MLAs Protest Assembly Procedures

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has sought Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention in resolving the impasse over the oath-taking of two newly elected TMC MLAs. The MLAs insist on being sworn in the Assembly House, amid concerns about Raj Bhavan's safety following molestation allegations.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has reached out to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to resolve ongoing issues with the oath-taking ceremony of two newly elected TMC MLAs. The legislators staged a two-day sit-in demanding their swearing-in happen inside the Assembly House, ignoring Governor C V Ananda Bose's invitation to Raj Bhavan.

The controversy deepened when the Raj Bhavan condemned suggestions that women feel unsafe visiting the Governor's House. They urged public figures to avoid misleading and defamatory statements. A Raj Bhavan employee had previously accused the Governor of molestation, accusations which Bose robustly denies.

The Speaker also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for intervention. Despite several high-profile TMC members joining the protest, the standoff continues, with the swearing-in ceremony unresolved.

