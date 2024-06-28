Left Menu

Opposition Uproar Over NEET Paper Leak Disrupts Parliament

Repeated disruptions in Parliament occurred Friday due to the NEET paper leak issue, with both Houses adjourning without much business transacted. Protests by opposition parties dominated the sessions, demanding a discussion on the NEET issue, leading to multiple adjournments throughout the day.

Repeated disruptions in Parliament on Friday stemmed from the NEET paper leak issue, largely overshadowing other legislative business. Both Houses adjourned after persistent protests and demand for a dedicated discussion on NEET, highlighting the opposition's dissatisfaction.

Opposition parties including Congress, TMC, and DMK vociferously called for immediate debate on NEET, leading to interruptions in the proceedings. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, signifying their intense discontent.

Despite multiple attempts by Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to restore order, the House sessions were ultimately adjourned until Monday without significant progress on the scheduled legislative agenda.

