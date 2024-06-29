Trump's Immigration Rhetoric Sparks Outrage: 'Taking Black and Hispanic Jobs'

Donald Trump, in a debate with Joe Biden and later at a rally, claimed migrants are taking 'Black jobs' and 'Hispanic jobs' from Americans, drawing sharp rebukes. Critics viewed this as a racially charged attempt to extend his base beyond white conservatives. Fact-checkers highlighted Trump's continued false claims and conspiracy theories.

Trump's narrative portrays a nation under threat from unregulated migration, deepening racial tensions, and economic instability. This pessimistic vision has galvanized the GOP's hard-right, predominantly white base while alienating minority communities.

Democrats and Black leaders condemned Trump's use of the term 'Black jobs' as demeaning. NAACP President Derrick Johnson asserted that there is no such thing as a 'Black job,' emphasizing that Black people occupy diverse roles across American society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)