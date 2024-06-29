Left Menu

Trump's Immigration Rhetoric Sparks Outrage: 'Taking Black and Hispanic Jobs'

During a debate and subsequent rally, Donald Trump warned that migrants are taking jobs from Black and Hispanic Americans. Critics labeled the comments as racially divisive. Trump's rhetoric has long appealed to his white conservative base, but this narrative has alienated other American communities, especially people of color.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2024 02:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 02:45 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Trump's narrative portrays a nation under threat from unregulated migration, deepening racial tensions, and economic instability. This pessimistic vision has galvanized the GOP's hard-right, predominantly white base while alienating minority communities.

Democrats and Black leaders condemned Trump's use of the term 'Black jobs' as demeaning. NAACP President Derrick Johnson asserted that there is no such thing as a 'Black job,' emphasizing that Black people occupy diverse roles across American society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

