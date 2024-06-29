Iran's Presidential Election: Early Results Put Hard-Liner Jalili Ahead

Early results from Iran's presidential election indicate a strong lead for hard-liner Saeed Jalili, who has garnered over 10 million votes as of Saturday, according to Iranian state television reports.

Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian follows with 4.2 million votes. The figures do not presently place Jalili in a winning position outright, signaling a potential runoff election.

Additional reports have not provided any voter turnout statistics, which remain a pivotal factor in determining the electorate's support for Iran's ruling Shiite theocracy.

