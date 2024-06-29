Iran's Presidential Election: Early Results Put Hard-Liner Jalili Ahead
Early results in Iran's presidential election show hard-liner Saeed Jalili leading, followed by reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. Jalili has over 10 million votes, while Pezeshkian has 4.2 million. The results could lead to a runoff election, with no turnout figures reported yet by the state television.
Early results from Iran's presidential election indicate a strong lead for hard-liner Saeed Jalili, who has garnered over 10 million votes as of Saturday, according to Iranian state television reports.
Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian follows with 4.2 million votes. The figures do not presently place Jalili in a winning position outright, signaling a potential runoff election.
Additional reports have not provided any voter turnout statistics, which remain a pivotal factor in determining the electorate's support for Iran's ruling Shiite theocracy.
