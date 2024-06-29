Left Menu

Hard-Liner Saeed Jalili Leads in Iran's Presidential Election

Early results from Iran's presidential election show hard-liner Saeed Jalili in the lead, followed by reformist Masoud Pezeshkian. Although Jalili is currently in front, a runoff election may be required if no candidate wins outright.

Early results in Iran's presidential election have placed hard-liner Saeed Jalili ahead as of Saturday, with reformist Masoud Pezeshkian trailing behind. These initial figures, reported by Iranian state television, suggest that a runoff election could still be on the horizon if Jalili does not secure an outright win.

The election's turnout figures remain undisclosed, an essential element in assessing public support for Iran's Shiite theocracy. So far, Jalili has garnered over 10 million votes, while Pezeshkian has received 4.2 million votes. Another key candidate, hard-line parliament speaker Mohmmad Bagher Qalibaf, has secured approximately 1.38 million votes, and Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi has attracted more than 80,000 votes.

This election could have significant implications for the future political landscape of Iran.

