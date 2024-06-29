"2024 elections have shown that country's politics revolve around Nitish Kumar," says JDU leader Neeraj Kumar

Ahead of the National Executive meeting of the Janata Dal (United) held on Saturday, party leaders attended a meeting at the residence of Bihar CM and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar in Delhi earlier today. "We can definitely say that the 2024 election results have made it clear that the country's politics revolve around Nitish Kumar ji," said JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar.

On reports that party leader Sanjay Jha can be made JD(U) national executive president, Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "I have also heard about it, but we should wait for the final decision." Earlier on Friday, Nitish Kumar left for Delhi from Patna to attend the JD(U)'s National Executive meeting.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the JD(U) and BJP would keep working together for good governance in Bihar. PM Narendra Modi said this after meeting with JD(U) MPs in Delhi on Thursday. "Had a great meeting with @Jduonline MPs. Our parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of @NitishKumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for good governance," PM Modi said in a post on X and shared pictures from the meeting.

It can be recalled that Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA and took the oath as Bihar CM with the BJP's support after leaving the alliance and joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022. Kumar's JD(U) contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in alliance with the BJP. Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday expressed his desire for the NDA to form a government with a full majority in the state.

Choubey said the BJP "should come to power on its own" as he emphasised taking the allies along. He said that the Chief Ministerial candidate will be decided post-election and added that the party does not accept any "imports." Bihar is expected to vote for its 243-member legislative assembly in October 2025. (ANI)

