Himanta Biswa Sarma Emphasizes Tribal Welfare in Upcoming Jharkhand Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Jharkhand for BJP meetings, emphasized the party's focus on the development and welfare of tribal communities. Sarma dismissed concerns over former CM Hemant Soren's impact on upcoming elections, noting BJP's strong performance in past Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:31 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who arrived in Jharkhand on Saturday to attend a BJP leaders' meeting, highlighted the party's commitment to the state's development and tribal welfare. As BJP's election co-in-charge, Sarma is laying out strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

'The party's priority is the development of Jharkhand and the welfare of the scheduled tribe community here. There has been no government in the state for the past five years. Atrocities on women and tribal people increased manifold in this period,' Sarma stated.

Sarma dismissed concerns about former CM Hemant Soren's influence on the election, pointing out that BJP won nine Lok Sabha seats when Soren was jailed. Sarma expressed confidence in winning more seats now that Soren is out on bail.

