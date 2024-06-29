BJP to contest Maharashtra assembly polls with its Mahayuti ally partners: Ashish Shelar

After the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party core committee concluded on Saturday, party state president Ashish Shelar said that the BJP will contest the assembly polls with its Mahayuti ally partners, and a road map for the same was decided in the meeting. Shelar said that a proposal was passed appreciating the budget of Maharashtra, which covers the welfare of all segments of society, including farmers, youth, women, etc.

"BJP will contest assembly polls with its Mahayuti ally partners and a road map for the same was decided in the meeting. No organisational changes are to be made in the state unit of the BJP. Also, a proposal was passed appreciating yesterday's budget of Maharashtra, which covers the welfare of all segments of society, including farmers, youth, women, etc. A clear road map for contesting and winning Assembly polls was discussed and finalised," the BJP leader said. Mahayuti alliance comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and other party leaders also attended the party's core committee meeting. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year to elect 288 members of the state's legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio in the state, presented the state budget in the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session and announced 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' a scheme under which all woman between 21 and 60 years will be given 1500 per month. The scheme is inspired by Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana of the BJP government.

While presenting the budget, Pawar said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024." Further, Ajit Pawar announced, "We will provide Rs 5000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra...We will also give 5 rupees per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers even after 1st July 2024. Govt has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attacks, now the next of kin will get Rs 25 lakhs instead of Rs 20 lakhs earlier.

The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats, respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats. (ANI)

