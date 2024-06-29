Confident that CM Majhi-led government will take Odisha to higher trajectory of growth and prosperity: EAM Jaishankar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida on Saturday met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital. After the meeting, Jaishankar tool to social media platform X to post, "Delighted to meet Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi ji, Deputy CMs Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo ji, and Smt. Pravati Parida ji this morning. Congratulated them on the assumption of such significant responsibility."

He further said that the Odisha government has been assured that the External Affairs Ministry would closely work with them so as to promote tourism. "Confident that their Government will take Odisha to a higher trajectory of growth and prosperity. Assured that MEA will work closely with Odisha Government in promoting tourism, establishing international linkages and accessing a global workplace. Wished them a successful tenure," Jaishanker tweeted.

Meanwhile, Majhi and both his deputies also met Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital. On Friday, the three had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On June 12, Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 52-year-old belonging to the Santali tribe, hails from the state's Keonjhar district.

Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes. The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly polls. (ANI)

