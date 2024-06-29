Left Menu

India Charts Bold Action Plan for Colombo Process Leadership

India has revealed an ambitious action plan during its chairmanship at a Colombo Process meeting in Geneva, focusing on financial sustainability and expanding membership. Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (consular-passport-visa division) in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted India's commitment to enhancing regional migration cooperation.

India has unveiled a comprehensive action plan focusing on its priority areas for regional cooperation under the Colombo Process, a consultative forum of 12 Asian nations.

The plan was presented at a meeting chaired by India in Geneva on Friday, where a range of priorities were discussed, including financial sustainability and expanding the group's membership.

Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, delivered a special address, underlining India's commitment to advancing the objectives of the Colombo Process and fostering collaboration among member states.

India, which assumed the chair of the Colombo Process in May for the first time, outlined a two-year action plan to strengthen the forum's initiatives.

With India's leadership, the Colombo Process aims to enhance regional cooperation on migration issues, promote safe and orderly migration, and improve migration governance for organized overseas employment.

