Haryana govt signs MoU with National Forensic Sciences University to build Centre of Excellence in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present at the event.

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:09 IST
Visual from the event (Photo: Nayab Saini--X). Image Credit: ANI
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and the Haryana government to build a 'Centre of Excellence' that will significantly help in solving criminal cases in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present at the event.

A 50-acre campus will be built in Haryana in collaboration with NFSU. Amit Shah extended his wishes to Haryana for the Centre of Excellence.

"The centre will provide scientific help in implementing the three laws (three new criminal laws) at the ground level," Shah said. The Union Home Minister also proposed to open a training institute in this centre.

Haryana CM Nayab Saini said that the state will become stronger under the guidance of the central government through the Centre of Excellence. "With the establishment of the center, it will be easier to collect evidence in identified crimes. We will realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide easy justice to the victims," he said.

In a post on X, CM Saini said that the said centre will help in solving criminal cases more speedily. "Today in Panchkula, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, an important MOU has been signed between the National Forensic Science University and the Haryana Government. 'Centre of Excellence' will be built on 50 acres in Haryana, which will significantly help in solving criminal cases. Now there will be speed in solving the identified crime cases and people will get speedy justice," the Haryana CM said. (ANI)

