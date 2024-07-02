Left Menu

Surjit Kaur Joins AAP After SAD Withdrawal for Jalandhar West Bypoll

Surjit Kaur, initially SAD's candidate for the Jalandhar West bypoll, joined AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. SAD had withdrawn support in favor of BSP's nominee, leading Kaur to support AAP's candidate Mohinderpal Bhagat. This move strengthens AAP's position ahead of the bypoll.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Surjit Kaur, who was initially fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal for the Jalandhar West bypoll, switched allegiance to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday. This move came after SAD withdrew its support for Kaur in favor of the BSP nominee.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Kaur into AAP, criticizing SAD for its treatment of her. Kaur's defection follows internal turmoil within SAD, with senior members rebelling against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Kaur, along with her family, believes that joining AAP serves the interests of the local people best. Her shift is expected to bolster AAP's chances in the upcoming bypoll for the Jalandhar West assembly seat.

