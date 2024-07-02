Rudy Giuliani Loses New York Law License Over False Election Claims

Rudy Giuliani lost his New York law license on Tuesday, after a state appeals court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The court found that Giuliani, the former New York mayor who served as personal lawyer to Trump, "baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country's electoral process" and "actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant." Giuliani was one of the leading proponents of false claims that Trump's defeat to Democrat

Joe Biden in 2020 was the result of widespread voter fraud.

