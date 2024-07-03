BJP Condemns Opposition Walkout During PM Modi's Speech

The BJP on Wednesday harshly criticized the opposition members for staging a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha, arguing that their intention was solely to create a ruckus in the House.

The opposition's INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, exited after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to intervene during PM Modi's reply on the motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint session of Parliament.

"The opposition is demoralized, aimless, and anarchic due to its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls for the third consecutive time. It disrespects our constitutional values and conspires to hide its defeat," BJP chief and Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda said in a post on X.

"These negative efforts cannot hinder the NDA government's journey toward building a 'developed India'," he added.

Nadda emphasized that PM Modi had set a roadmap for rapid national progress and people's development in his address.

"The last 10 years under PM Modi have seen revolutionary decisions and historic progress," he noted, predicting new dimensions of development under the so-called 'Modi government-3.0'.

Additionally, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the opposition of lacking the courage to hear the truth.

"It's sad. This uproar shows they perhaps do not have the strength to hear the truth," Trivedi said when asked for a comment.

The Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, also criticized the opposition, saying it was unfortunate they walked out during Modi's speech.

"They cannot accept Modi and the NDA's third consecutive term. People are taking note of their behavior," said JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha.

