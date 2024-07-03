Left Menu

BJP Condemns Opposition Walkout During PM Modi's Speech

The BJP criticized the opposition for walking out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha. BJP leaders claimed the opposition was attempting to disrupt proceedings as they couldn't handle the truth. They also emphasized the NDA government's commitment to building a 'developed India'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:45 IST
BJP Condemns Opposition Walkout During PM Modi's Speech
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday harshly criticized the opposition members for staging a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha, arguing that their intention was solely to create a ruckus in the House.

The opposition's INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, exited after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to intervene during PM Modi's reply on the motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint session of Parliament.

"The opposition is demoralized, aimless, and anarchic due to its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls for the third consecutive time. It disrespects our constitutional values and conspires to hide its defeat," BJP chief and Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda said in a post on X.

"These negative efforts cannot hinder the NDA government's journey toward building a 'developed India'," he added.

Nadda emphasized that PM Modi had set a roadmap for rapid national progress and people's development in his address.

"The last 10 years under PM Modi have seen revolutionary decisions and historic progress," he noted, predicting new dimensions of development under the so-called 'Modi government-3.0'.

Additionally, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the opposition of lacking the courage to hear the truth.

"It's sad. This uproar shows they perhaps do not have the strength to hear the truth," Trivedi said when asked for a comment.

The Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, also criticized the opposition, saying it was unfortunate they walked out during Modi's speech.

"They cannot accept Modi and the NDA's third consecutive term. People are taking note of their behavior," said JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024