Left Menu

Nepal's Largest Parties Forge Power-Sharing Deal, Push for New Government

Sher Bahadur Deuba, president of the Nepali Congress, has called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to step down after the two largest political parties—Nepali Congress and CPN-UML—formed a coalition to create a new government. They plan to share the Prime Ministerial role on a rotational basis.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:22 IST
Nepal's Largest Parties Forge Power-Sharing Deal, Push for New Government
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Sher Bahadur Deuba, president of the Nepali Congress, has called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to resign, paving the way for a new government formed by the nation's two largest political parties.

After a crucial party meeting, Deuba stated that the largest parties, Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, agreed to form a new coalition government. Both Deuba and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli signed a power-sharing deal to share the Prime Ministerial position on a rotational basis for the remaining three years of the Parliament.

The Nepali Congress, with 89 seats, and CPN-UML, with 78 seats, will have a combined majority in the 275-member House of Representatives. Other parties in Parliament have shown support for the new coalition. Despite calls for his resignation, Prachanda has insisted on facing a vote of confidence in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024