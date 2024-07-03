Nepal's Largest Parties Forge Power-Sharing Deal, Push for New Government

Sher Bahadur Deuba, president of the Nepali Congress, has called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to resign, paving the way for a new government formed by the nation's two largest political parties.

After a crucial party meeting, Deuba stated that the largest parties, Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, agreed to form a new coalition government. Both Deuba and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli signed a power-sharing deal to share the Prime Ministerial position on a rotational basis for the remaining three years of the Parliament.

The Nepali Congress, with 89 seats, and CPN-UML, with 78 seats, will have a combined majority in the 275-member House of Representatives. Other parties in Parliament have shown support for the new coalition. Despite calls for his resignation, Prachanda has insisted on facing a vote of confidence in Parliament.

