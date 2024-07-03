Nepal's Largest Parties Forge Power-Sharing Deal, Push for New Government
Sher Bahadur Deuba, president of the Nepali Congress, has called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to step down after the two largest political parties—Nepali Congress and CPN-UML—formed a coalition to create a new government. They plan to share the Prime Ministerial role on a rotational basis.
- Country:
- Nepal
Sher Bahadur Deuba, president of the Nepali Congress, has called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to resign, paving the way for a new government formed by the nation's two largest political parties.
After a crucial party meeting, Deuba stated that the largest parties, Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, agreed to form a new coalition government. Both Deuba and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli signed a power-sharing deal to share the Prime Ministerial position on a rotational basis for the remaining three years of the Parliament.
The Nepali Congress, with 89 seats, and CPN-UML, with 78 seats, will have a combined majority in the 275-member House of Representatives. Other parties in Parliament have shown support for the new coalition. Despite calls for his resignation, Prachanda has insisted on facing a vote of confidence in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyril Ramaphosa's Second Term: A Historic Coalition Government in South Africa
Cyril Ramaphosa Begins Second Term in Historic Coalition Government
Cyril Ramaphosa's Second Term: Navigating a Coalition Government
Nepal PM Prachanda Focuses on Strengthening India Ties Amid Diplomatic Shakeup
Unity or Conflict? South Africa's Coalition Government Challenges Deep-Rooted Racial Tensions