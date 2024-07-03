Global Leaders Condole Tragic Uttar Pradesh Stampede
Russian President Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida expressed condolences over a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh that left 121 dead. Putin sent his message to Indian leaders, while Kishida extended his sympathies and wishes for the recovery of the injured.
In the wake of the devastating stampede in Uttar Pradesh that claimed 121 lives, global leaders have stepped forward with expressions of condolence. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida conveyed their sympathies to Indian counterparts and the families of the victims.
President Vladimir Putin reached out to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tendering his 'most sincere condolences' over the tragic incident. The Russian Embassy in India relayed his message, emphasizing the shared grief of the Russian people.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, in his message, expressed profound sadness over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the victims' souls. He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. India's Uttar Pradesh Police have filed an FIR against the event organizers for alleged negligence and flouting of crowd-control norms.
