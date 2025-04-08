Tragedy on Bijwasan Road: Unidentified Body Discovered in Burnt Car

A tragic incident occurred near Bijwasan Road flyover in Delhi when a charred body was found in a burnt car. The discovery was made late Monday night, following a fire outbreak.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received a distress call at approximately 10:32 pm, alerting them about a vehicle engulfed in flames. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The team managed to douse the fire by 11:20 pm and discovered the burned body inside the car. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation to identify the victim and uncover what led to this tragic event.

