Tragedy on Bijwasan Road: Unidentified Body Discovered in Burnt Car

A charred body was discovered in a burnt car near the Bijwasan Road flyover in Delhi. The fire department received notice of the blaze at 10:32 pm and extinguished it by 11:20 pm. Police are investigating the incident to identify the victim and determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident occurred near Bijwasan Road flyover in Delhi when a charred body was found in a burnt car. The discovery was made late Monday night, following a fire outbreak.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received a distress call at approximately 10:32 pm, alerting them about a vehicle engulfed in flames. Two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The team managed to douse the fire by 11:20 pm and discovered the burned body inside the car. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation to identify the victim and uncover what led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

