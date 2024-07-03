Congress Aims for Inclusivity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In a determined push for inclusivity, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, asserted on Wednesday that the party would strive to ensure representation of all societal components in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing party workers, Chennithala highlighted the resounding victory achieved by the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. He urged party members to replicate their efforts at the district, taluka, and booth levels to oust the 'corrupt' Mahayuti government and restore MVA's leadership in the state.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) collectively won a significant number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, marking a substantial improvement compared to previous years. As assembly elections loom, Chennithala, along with state president Nana Patole, emphasizes the need for focused, grassroots action to continue their momentum.

Patole acknowledged the crucial role played by different cells and departments in the state Congress in achieving the Lok Sabha victory, stressing the ongoing importance of spreading Congress ideology and addressing local issues. He criticized the BJP government for spreading misinformation and failing to implement key policies, calling for unity and dedication among party ranks to ensure success in the forthcoming assembly polls.

