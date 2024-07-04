Left Menu

Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy Hospitalized After Bathroom Fall, Condition Critical

Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy was hospitalized after a fall in his bathroom, resulting in a head injury and loss of consciousness. He remains in critical but stable condition. A team of doctors is monitoring him. Roy, a senior Trinamool Congress leader suffering from neurological ailments, joined the BJP in 2017 but returned to TMC.

Mukul Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy was urgently hospitalized after a fall in his home's bathroom resulted in a head injury and subsequent loss of consciousness, according to a hospital official on Thursday.

Roy's critical condition is currently stable, as a dedicated team of doctors monitors him round the clock for neurological complications. He vomited before losing consciousness, adding to the severity of his condition.

Necessary medical tests have been conducted to determine the next course of treatment. 'Baba fell while going to the bathroom at home. He had a head injury. He vomited and fell unconscious. We took him to the hospital,' his son Subhrangshu Roy informed. Mukul Roy, a key founding member of the Trinamool Congress, had joined the BJP in 2017 and won from Krishnanagar Uttar in the 2021 polls before returning to the TMC.

