Kirodi Lal Meena Resigns from Rajasthan Cabinet After BJP's Electoral Setback
BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned from the Rajasthan Cabinet as per his earlier promise to leave his ministerial position if the party lost any seats under his responsibility during the recent Lok Sabha polls. The BJP did lose some seats including Meena's native Dausa.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 11:08 IST
BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena has stepped down from the Rajasthan Cabinet, his aide confirmed on Thursday.
Meena had pledged to resign from his ministerial post if the BJP lost any of the seven parliamentary seats he was overseeing in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Following the party's loss of some seats, including his hometown Dausa, he fulfilled his promise.
'Kirodi Meena resigned as minister. He submitted his resignation to the chief minister 10 days ago,' the aide stated. The Lok Sabha election outcomes were declared on June 4.
