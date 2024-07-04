Rajasthan Assembly Uproar: Opposition Demands Education Minister's Resignation

The Rajasthan Assembly faced major disruption on Thursday afternoon as opposition members called for the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar over his alleged controversial comments on tribals.

During the Zero Hour, Congress and other opposition MLAs stormed the Well of the House in protest. They also brought up an FIR against state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully from a recent protest in Kota.

Despite Speaker Vasudev Devnani's repeated calls for order, chaos persisted, leading to the adjournment of the session for half an hour.

