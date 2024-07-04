Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Uproar: Opposition Demands Education Minister's Resignation

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned for half an hour as opposition members demanded the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar, citing his controversial statements on tribals. Protests during the Zero Hour included calls for action against an FIR filed against Congress leaders. The Speaker adjourned the House due to the disorder.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:24 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Uproar: Opposition Demands Education Minister's Resignation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly faced major disruption on Thursday afternoon as opposition members called for the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar over his alleged controversial comments on tribals.

During the Zero Hour, Congress and other opposition MLAs stormed the Well of the House in protest. They also brought up an FIR against state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully from a recent protest in Kota.

Despite Speaker Vasudev Devnani's repeated calls for order, chaos persisted, leading to the adjournment of the session for half an hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024