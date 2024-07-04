Rajasthan Assembly Uproar: Opposition Demands Education Minister's Resignation
The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned for half an hour as opposition members demanded the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar, citing his controversial statements on tribals. Protests during the Zero Hour included calls for action against an FIR filed against Congress leaders. The Speaker adjourned the House due to the disorder.
The Rajasthan Assembly faced major disruption on Thursday afternoon as opposition members called for the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar over his alleged controversial comments on tribals.
During the Zero Hour, Congress and other opposition MLAs stormed the Well of the House in protest. They also brought up an FIR against state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully from a recent protest in Kota.
Despite Speaker Vasudev Devnani's repeated calls for order, chaos persisted, leading to the adjournment of the session for half an hour.
