No Alliance Between Congress and AAP for Assembly Polls in Haryana and Delhi: Jairam Ramesh
Congress and AAP will not form an alliance for assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi, according to AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. The INDIA bloc will, however, contest elections together in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Ramesh noted that the alliance strategy varies by state and there is no uniform formula.
- Country:
- India
Congress and AAP will not forge an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed on Thursday.
In an interview with PTI, Ramesh stated that while the INDIA bloc will contest elections collectively in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the arrangement will differ in other states depending on local party agreements.
Ramesh emphasized, 'There is no one-size-fits-all approach for the INDIA bloc in state elections. The alliance will exist where state Congress leaders and their counterparts agree, such as in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.'
Ramesh clarified there is no prospect of an alliance in Haryana and Delhi, highlighting the diverse strategies the INDIA bloc will employ across different states.
