Left Menu

No Alliance Between Congress and AAP for Assembly Polls in Haryana and Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Congress and AAP will not form an alliance for assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi, according to AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. The INDIA bloc will, however, contest elections together in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Ramesh noted that the alliance strategy varies by state and there is no uniform formula.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:20 IST
No Alliance Between Congress and AAP for Assembly Polls in Haryana and Delhi: Jairam Ramesh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Congress and AAP will not forge an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed on Thursday.

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh stated that while the INDIA bloc will contest elections collectively in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the arrangement will differ in other states depending on local party agreements.

Ramesh emphasized, 'There is no one-size-fits-all approach for the INDIA bloc in state elections. The alliance will exist where state Congress leaders and their counterparts agree, such as in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.'

Ramesh clarified there is no prospect of an alliance in Haryana and Delhi, highlighting the diverse strategies the INDIA bloc will employ across different states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024