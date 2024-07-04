Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support for Andhra Pradesh Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the Union government's support for the state's development. Naidu also discussed state-specific issues with various Union ministers during his two-day visit to the national capital, emphasizing the need for enhanced assistance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, advocating for the Union government's support towards the state's development projects.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) plays a significant role in the BJP-led NDA government, pushed for increased assistance for Andhra Pradesh, even if the special category status remains unattainable, informed sources revealed.

During his two-day visit to New Delhi, the TDP chief also engaged in discussions with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal on specific issues concerning the state. Additional meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health Minister J P Nadda are on the agenda.

This visit by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister is seen as a pivotal move to secure essential Central backing for the state's progress post-2014 bifurcation.

