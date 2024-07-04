Left Menu

Naidu's Capital Push: Constructive Talks with PM Modi on Andhra Pradesh's Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, focusing on key development issues. Naidu sought increased assistance and presented proposals for the state's growth. He expressed confidence in Andhra Pradesh's potential under Modi's leadership and met with several Union Ministers.

Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting held in the national capital, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'constructive'. The two leaders focused on key development issues concerning the state, with Naidu advocating for increased assistance in lieu of special category status.

Naidu, the head of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a key ally in the BJP-led NDA government, presented several significant proposals aimed at accelerating the state's development. He expressed optimism about Andhra Pradesh's potential to 're-emerge as a powerhouse among states' under Modi's leadership.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed the meeting on social media, noting that Naidu's visit included discussions with other Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The visit underscores the importance of Central support for Andhra Pradesh's growth and highlights the collaborative spirit within the NDA coalition.

