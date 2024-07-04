Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Submits Resignation Over Election Defeat

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena submitted his resignation after BJP's defeat in four Lok Sabha seats under his responsibility. Despite being called to Delhi by the party high command to explain his decision, his resignation is yet to be accepted. Meena emphasized his moral responsibility and commitment to his public vow.

In a significant political development, Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has tendered his resignation following the BJP's notable defeat in four Lok Sabha seats under his purview. Although the resignation is yet to be accepted, Meena, who manages several key portfolios, remains steadfast in his decision.

The seasoned politician, who has held the position of both Lok Sabha MP and Rajya Sabha MP, was summoned to Delhi by the party high command. Despite the party's decision, Meena stated that he has no grievances against the organization or Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Meena's resignation stems from a commitment he made publicly – to step down if the BJP lost any seats under his charge. Reflecting on last month's results, he reaffirmed his vow, citing his moral duty and the importance of maintaining his credibility among the electorate.

