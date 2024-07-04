Left Menu

Modi's Silence Break Sparks Claim of Opposition Victory

The Congress declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech addressing Manipur violence in the Rajya Sabha signifies a win for the opposition. Modi's extended silence over the past year and a half had been criticized, but his attempt to assure the restoration of peace marks a significant development.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in the Rajya Sabha, where he finally spoke on the Manipur violence, has been heralded as a triumph for opposition parties, according to Congress.

With the nation eagerly awaiting Modi's reaction for over a year and a half, his speech on Wednesday was seen as a critical moment.

Congress leader K C Venugopal emphasized that Modi's acknowledgment and the government's assurance of ongoing efforts to restore peace in Manipur underlined the opposition's persistent demands for attention to the issue.

