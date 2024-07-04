Modi's Silence Break Sparks Claim of Opposition Victory
The Congress declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech addressing Manipur violence in the Rajya Sabha signifies a win for the opposition. Modi's extended silence over the past year and a half had been criticized, but his attempt to assure the restoration of peace marks a significant development.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in the Rajya Sabha, where he finally spoke on the Manipur violence, has been heralded as a triumph for opposition parties, according to Congress.
With the nation eagerly awaiting Modi's reaction for over a year and a half, his speech on Wednesday was seen as a critical moment.
Congress leader K C Venugopal emphasized that Modi's acknowledgment and the government's assurance of ongoing efforts to restore peace in Manipur underlined the opposition's persistent demands for attention to the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NEET row: Education Ministry seeks detailed report from Bihar Police
"Ban NTA," say NSUI after Education Ministry cancels UGC-NET held on June 18
Somalia Faces Security Dilemma as Peacekeepers Withdraw
"BJP's parent organization captured educational institutions": Rahul Gandhi on 'paper leaks'
"BJP's parent organization captured educational institutions": Rahul Gandhi on 'paper leaks'