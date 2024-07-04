Modi's Silence Break Sparks Claim of Opposition Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in the Rajya Sabha, where he finally spoke on the Manipur violence, has been heralded as a triumph for opposition parties, according to Congress.

With the nation eagerly awaiting Modi's reaction for over a year and a half, his speech on Wednesday was seen as a critical moment.

Congress leader K C Venugopal emphasized that Modi's acknowledgment and the government's assurance of ongoing efforts to restore peace in Manipur underlined the opposition's persistent demands for attention to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)