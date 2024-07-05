Left Menu

BJP Announces State In-Charges, Retains Key Office-Bearers

The BJP on Friday confirmed its state in-charges and co-incharges, retaining most of the current office-bearers. Key figures like Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal continue their roles in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka. Additional appointments include Nitin Nabin for Chhattisgarh and Ashish Sood for Goa.

Updated: 05-07-2024 17:38 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the continuation of several key office-bearers in their state in-charge roles. National General Secretaries Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will maintain their responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka respectively.

Prakash Javadekar and Satish Poonia are designated to oversee Kerala and Haryana, while Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin will manage Chhattisgarh. The party has also appointed Ashish Sood to Goa and Shrikant Sharma to Himachal Pradesh, among others.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will continue their duties in Punjab and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra remains the coordinator for northeastern states. These appointments ensure a robust link between the national and state leaderships.

