Orbán's Controversial Moscow Visit Sparks EU Backlash

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow for peace talks with President Vladimir Putin has drawn sharp criticism from EU officials. Though Orbán aims to position Hungary as a mediator, his actions have been widely condemned as unrepresentative of the EU's stance, which firmly supports Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:40 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss peace proposals for Ukraine, attracting harsh criticism from European Union officials.

Orbán's visit, shortly after an unannounced trip to Ukraine, was condemned as unrepresentative of the EU's unified stance supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The Hungarian leader has been accused of exploiting Hungary's EU Council presidency and sowing confusion, as his trip came without approval or mandate from the EU, highlighting internal divisions within the bloc.

