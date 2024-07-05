Orbán's Controversial Moscow Visit Sparks EU Backlash

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss peace proposals for Ukraine, attracting harsh criticism from European Union officials.

Orbán's visit, shortly after an unannounced trip to Ukraine, was condemned as unrepresentative of the EU's unified stance supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The Hungarian leader has been accused of exploiting Hungary's EU Council presidency and sowing confusion, as his trip came without approval or mandate from the EU, highlighting internal divisions within the bloc.