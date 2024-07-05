Orbán's Controversial Moscow Visit Sparks EU Backlash
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow for peace talks with President Vladimir Putin has drawn sharp criticism from EU officials. Though Orbán aims to position Hungary as a mediator, his actions have been widely condemned as unrepresentative of the EU's stance, which firmly supports Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss peace proposals for Ukraine, attracting harsh criticism from European Union officials.
Orbán's visit, shortly after an unannounced trip to Ukraine, was condemned as unrepresentative of the EU's unified stance supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.
The Hungarian leader has been accused of exploiting Hungary's EU Council presidency and sowing confusion, as his trip came without approval or mandate from the EU, highlighting internal divisions within the bloc.
- READ MORE ON:
- Orbán
- Putin
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- EU
- peace talks
- Russia
- Hungary
- EU Council
- foreign policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
David Popovici: Europe's Swimming Prodigy Eyes Olympic Gold
North Korea and Russia Forge Strategic Defense Pact
New Russia-North Korea agreement states they would provide each other immediate military assistance in event of war, reports AP.
Russia and North Korea Forge Strongest Alliance Since Cold War
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam on state visit