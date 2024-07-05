Congress Slams Modi Over Rice Distribution Blockade

On Friday, the Congress party accused the Modi government of engaging in 'vendetta politics' by refusing to sell sufficient rice to implement Karnataka's 'Anna Bhagya Guarantee.' The policy, they allege, obstructed the state's efforts to provide additional rice to millions and inflated India's food subsidy bill by tens of thousands of crores.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted evidence suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision deprived Karnataka residents of 5 kg of additional rice and hampered the state's attempts to follow through on their promise. This obstruction, according to Ramesh, has eroded India's federal system and is an undue financial burden on taxpayers.

Ramesh criticized the sudden reversal of an order from the Food Corporation of India on June 13, 2023, a move he called 'irrational' and aimed solely at disrupting Karnataka's scheme to double the rice quota for eligible individuals under the National Food Security Act (2013). Despite the roadblocks, the Karnataka government continued the scheme through proactive measures, including cash transfers to help residents purchase rice.