Keir Starmer Inaugurates Government of Service as Britain's 58th Prime Minister

Keir Starmer, the 61-year-old Labour leader, took charge as Britain’s 58th Prime Minister after a landslide election victory. In his inaugural address, he pledged a government of service and national renewal, emphasizing respect and action to heal public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:21 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Keir Starmer promised a "government of service" upon taking charge as Britain's 58th Prime Minister, the seventh from the Labour Party, on Friday. The 61-year-old leader secured a landslide majority in Thursday's general election and subsequently met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for his formal appointment.

Labour achieved 412 seats compared to the Conservatives' 121. Starmer, accompanied by his wife Victoria, greeted supporters in Downing Street, emphasizing the urgent need for change in his inaugural address. He highlighted the pressing need to mend the gap between public sacrifices and political service and stressed that his government would treat every citizen with respect.

Starmer assured all constituents of his aim to serve everyone, irrespective of their political choices, and praised former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his historical significance as the first British Asian leader. Starmer emphasized rebuilding the nation and prioritizing the country over party politics.

