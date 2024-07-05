Left Menu

Vladimir Kara-Murza Transferred to Prison Hospital Amid Health Concerns

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, serving a 25-year sentence for treason, has been moved to a prison hospital. His wife, Evgenia, confirmed his transfer and expressed ongoing concerns about his health. Kara-Murza, convicted for criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine, has faced serious health issues, including polyneuropathy, and his legal team was denied visitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:10 IST
Vladimir Kara-Murza Transferred to Prison Hospital Amid Health Concerns
Vladimir Kara-Murza

Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, currently serving a 25-year sentence for treason, has been relocated to a prison hospital, according to a post by his wife, Evgenia, on X, dated Friday. Kara-Murza, a dual Russian-British citizen, has been a vocal critic of Russia's war in Ukraine and has called for Western sanctions against Moscow.

Evgenia Kara-Murza revealed that her husband was moved to a hospital facility within the prison in Omsk on Thursday evening but did not disclose further details about his condition. His legal representatives, who waited five hours, were denied visitation rights. Kara-Murza suffers from polyneuropathy, a nerve condition exacerbated by surviving two poisoning attempts, and has frequently raised concerns about his incarceration health situation.

In her statements, she highlighted these health worries, which have been reiterated since February 16, coinciding with the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony. Kara-Murza's sentence, delivered in April 2023 and described by him as reminiscent of Soviet-era show trials, is the severest issued since Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine began in February 2022.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024