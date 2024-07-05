Hamas Rejects International Intervention in Gaza
Hamas firmly opposes any foreign forces' entrance into Gaza, asserting that the administration of Gaza is solely a Palestinian matter. The militant group stressed that the Palestinian people will not permit any external control or imposed solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:14 IST
Hamas has announced its firm rejection of any foreign forces entering the Gaza Strip. The militant group emphasized that the administration of Gaza remains a purely Palestinian issue.
In a statement made on Friday, Hamas declared, "The Palestinian people (...) will not allow any guardianship or the imposition of any external solutions or equations."
This marks a significant stance against international involvement in the region, underscoring Hamas's insistence on sovereignty and self-determination.
