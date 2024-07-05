Angela Rayner Appointed as UK's Deputy Prime Minister

In a significant political move, Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner has been appointed as Britain's deputy prime minister. The announcement was made by newly appointed Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, marking the first key appointment in his ministerial team.

Rayner's new responsibilities don't end there; she will also take on the role of secretary for levelling up, housing, and communities. This dual role signals Starmer's commitment to addressing regional inequalities and housing issues, which are central to his administration's agenda.

Rayner's appointment is seen as a strategic decision, reflecting her strong political acumen and extensive experience within the Labour Party. Her new role is expected to bolster the government's efforts in tackling pressing social and economic challenges facing the country.