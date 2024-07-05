Left Menu

Angela Rayner Appointed as UK's Deputy Prime Minister

Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner has been appointed as Britain's deputy prime minister by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In addition to her role, she will serve as the secretary for levelling up, housing, and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:55 IST
Angela Rayner Appointed as UK's Deputy Prime Minister
Angela Rayner
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant political move, Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner has been appointed as Britain's deputy prime minister. The announcement was made by newly appointed Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, marking the first key appointment in his ministerial team.

Rayner's new responsibilities don't end there; she will also take on the role of secretary for levelling up, housing, and communities. This dual role signals Starmer's commitment to addressing regional inequalities and housing issues, which are central to his administration's agenda.

Rayner's appointment is seen as a strategic decision, reflecting her strong political acumen and extensive experience within the Labour Party. Her new role is expected to bolster the government's efforts in tackling pressing social and economic challenges facing the country.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024