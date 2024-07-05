Left Menu

Deputy CM Fires Back: Calls Union Minister 'Madman' Over MUDA Allegations

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a sharp rebuke against Union Minister Kumaraswamy, labeling him a 'madman' for baseless MUDA scam accusations. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed an ongoing investigation and dismissed BJP's calls for a CBI inquiry into the MUDA plot issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:21 IST
In a fiery response on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized Union Minister Kumaraswamy, branding him a 'madman' for alleging Shivakumar's involvement in a MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) site allocation scam. Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, he defended himself, saying, "Kumaraswamy's claims are entirely unfounded. He needs medical attention."

When questioned about Kumaraswamy's accusation regarding his involvement in the MUDA and CD factories, the Deputy CM retorted, "Some individuals can't sleep soundly unless they drag my name into something." Denying any interference with Kumaraswamy's Janata Darshan program in Mandya, he added, "Officials adhere to procedures; they know their duties. Can I employ officials in Delhi? I'm not concerned with his Darshan programme."

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commented on the issue, stating that an investigation is underway to determine any misuse in the MUDA plot allocations. "The allotments are on hold, and the government has not suffered any losses. Those implicated have been reassigned, and a senior IAS officer is leading the inquiry. A decision will follow the report submission," Siddaramaiah affirmed.

Addressing BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the MUDA plot misuse, CM Siddaramaiah questioned, "Why is there a need to involve the CBI in every matter?" He reminded that no cases were transferred to the CBI during BJP's tenure. Furthermore, the CM highlighted that it was the BJP who enacted the law to allocate alternative sites to land donors. Responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashok's call for his resignation, Siddaramaiah retorted, "What role do I play in this case?" He also pointed out Ashok's history with the Akrama-Sakrama case.

